Haase will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Royals.

Haase's ability to catch and play left field has created two pathways to a spot in the lineup, and manager A.J. Hinch hasn't been shy about using the 28-year-old following his May 12 promotion from Triple-A Toledo. He'll be making his eighth start in 10 games after going 9-for-27 with a pair of home runs and two doubles since his call-up.