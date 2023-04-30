Haase is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Haase went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Saturday's 6-4 loss, dropping his season-long batting average to .254. While his batting average is palatable, Haase isn't providing much power, as he has no home runs and just three extra-base hits (all doubles) through 69 plate appearances. Since he's a bat-first player who isn't providing much of an impact with the stick, Haase looks to be falling out of favor and may have been supplanted by Jake Rogers as the team's No. 1 catcher. Rogers will pick up his fourth start behind the plate in six games Sunday.