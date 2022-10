Haase went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two total RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.

After going deep Saturday, Haase hit another home run Sunday, pushing him to 14 long balls this season. He seems unlikely to match last year's 22 home runs, though his .257 batting average and .757 OPS are both improvements on his 2021 figures. After two solid seasons, Haase should head into 2023 with a fairly solid role in Detroit, likely as the team's top catcher.