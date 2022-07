Haase went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Haase didn't start the first game with Tucker Barnhart getting the nod behind the plate, but he made an impact in the nightcap and helped lead the Tigers to a 5-3 win and a sweep of the doubleheader. Haase now has six home runs this season, including four over his last 11 games. The power surge could continue to earn him playing time ahead of Barnhart moving forward.