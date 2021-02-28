Haase went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Haase is on the outside looking in right now, as he was removed from the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Toledo last month. The Tigers brought in Wilson Ramos to serve as the primary catcher, and Grayson Greiner and Jake Rogers are vying for the backup role. That leaves Haase with very little fantasy appeal heading into 2021, though he could get a look in the majors if Ramos misses any time due to injury.