Haase hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against the Rays.

Haase is competing for a reserve role with the Tigers, though he's likely behind both Austin Romine and Grayson Greiner at catcher, making it likely that he starts the season at Triple-A Toledo. The 27-year-old has played just 19 games at the MLB level, though he showed some pop in 102 games for Triple-A Columbus last season, hitting 28 home runs.