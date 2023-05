Haase is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Jake Rogers will catch and bat ninth, sending Haase to the bench after he started Saturday. The two are mostly splitting time behind the plate, though Haase has the added versatility of being able to play in the outfield. He's batting .273 compared to just .183 for Rogers, though Rogers has a .712 OPS versus .701 for Haase.