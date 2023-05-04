Haase went a combined 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Haase started the first game and mashed his first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first inning. He then caught in the nightcap and hit another long ball. Haase is now batting .278, but before Wednesday, he wasn't really driving the ball with much authority and was losing playing time to Jake Rogers. He might be able to earn back some playing time behind the plate, though Haase can also play in the outfield, so the Tigers could continue to use both him and Rogers in a variety of alignments moving forward.