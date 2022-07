Haase went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Haase took Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill deep in the fourth inning with a runner on for his seventh home run of the season. He's gone deep in consecutive contests and has five home runs over his last 12 games. Tucker Barnhart is still the presumptive starter at catcher in Detroit, but the Tigers will likely keep Haase in the lineup while he's in the midst of this power surge.