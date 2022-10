Haase went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Saturday.

Haase went deep off Dylan Bundy for his 13th home run of the season. The 29-year-old catcher had hit 22 home runs last season, so this year's numbers represent a dropoff in power production. However, Haase did raise his average and OBP this season and has a slash line of .257/.310/.441 in 311 at-bats.