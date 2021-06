Haase went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Haase got to Lucas Giolito for a two-run homer in the second inning and connected for a solo shot against Chicago's ace two innings later. Haase, who's now homered three times in the last two games, is hitting .266/.329/.656 with seven long balls and 11 RBI on the campaign.