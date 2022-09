Haase went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two solo homers, totaling three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Royals.

Haase has impressed in back-to-back games. After going 5-for-5 with two doubles and a solo shot in his last game, he picked up an RBI double and two more homers Friday. The catcher's home run total is up to 12 on the season. Haase extended his hit streak to three games, going 9-for-12 and raising his season batting average from .236 to .257 over that span.