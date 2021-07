Haase went 3-for-4 with two three-run home runs in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Haase started on left field once again but made his presence felt with two three-run jacks -- an inside-the-parker in the fourth inning off Dallas Keuchel and another one in the seventh off reliever Jace Fry. The backstop has also homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season and is hitting .412 with three long balls and seven RBI over his last five games.