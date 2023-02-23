With no other established MLB catchers on the roster, Haase is likely to see a significant amount of time behind the plate this season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Haase started 68 games behind the plate in 2022, but that number could grow with Tucker Barnhart no longer on the roster. The Tigers now have Jake Rogers, Donny Sands and Andrew Knapp vying for a backup role, leaving Haase as the unquestioned starter heading into the season. He may not have as versatile a role anymore, but as a catcher who can hit for a little power, Haase should retain decent fantasy value.