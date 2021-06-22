Haase is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

On the bench for the second game in a row while the Tigers are opposing a right-handed pitcher, Haase may have lost hold of the No. 1 catcher job to Jake Rogers. Haase still has a path to playing time in left field on days that he doesn't catch, but the Tigers may not be compelled to give him steady at-bats while he's stuck in a slump at the plate. Over his last 10 games, Haase has gone 5-for-36 with a 2:13 BB:K and two extra-base hits (both doubles).