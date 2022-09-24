site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Not in Saturday's lineup
Haase isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Haase continues to alternate starts behind the plate and will get a breather after going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout Friday. Tucker Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth.
