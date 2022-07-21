site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Not starting nightcap
Haase isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.
Haase drew the start during Thursday's matinee and went 0-for-3 with a run and two walks. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the dish and batting eighth during the nightcap.
