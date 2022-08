Haase is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Haase appeared to supplant Tucker Barnhart as the Tigers' No. 1 catcher shortly before the All-Star break, but the two may be moving into more of a timeshare at the position. Barnhart will be behind the dish for the second straight game while Haase sits again after he was out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.