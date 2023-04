Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Haase has produced a lowly .542 OPS through 49 plate appearances on the season, and because the Tigers value him mostly for his production with the bat rather than his work behind the plate, his ongoing offensive slump is beginning to cost him playing time. The defensive-minded Jake Rogers will get another turn behind the dish as the two backstops have now made four starts apiece at catcher over the last eight games.