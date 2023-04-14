site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-eric-haase-playing-in-left-field-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Eric Haase: Playing in left field Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haase will start in left field Friday against the Giants and bat fifth.
Haase will replace Akil Baddoo in left field with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound for San Francisco. Haase is off to a slow start to the year, batting just .138 through his first eight games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read