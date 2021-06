Haase went 2-for-3 with two talks, two solo home runs and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Haase doubled his season home run total with solo blasts in the second and third innings. The reserve catcher has seen more playing time lately with Wilson Ramos (back) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) both on the injured list, but despite Tuesday's outburst, Haase doesn't project to be a consistent fantasy asset moving forward.