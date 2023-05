Haase went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Haase has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-15 (.400) with two home runs and six RBI in that span. His steal was his second of the season, though the catcher/outfielder shouldn't be counted on for much speed. He's been solid so far with a .278/.337/.405 slash line, two homers, 11 RBI, six runs scored and four doubles over 86 plate appearances.