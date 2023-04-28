Haase went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Haase had a good night and snapped a small slump, as he entered the night batting .188 over his last seven games with no multi-hit efforts during the stretch. The Detroit catcher is now batting a solid .271, and while Jake Rogers will continue to see playing time, Haase is the primary option behind the plate. He also has the versatility to play the outfield, which further cements his regular spot in the lineup.