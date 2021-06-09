Haase went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Manager A.J. Hinch said before the game that Haase was in line for a larger role, and the 28-year-old responded with another good performance and his eighth home run of the season. With Wilson Ramos (spine) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) both out, Haase should continue to see time at catcher, along with Jake Rogers. Haase can also play in the outfield, and if he's playing regularly and hitting like this, he's worth a flier in fantasy leagues.