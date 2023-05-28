Haase will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though Haase owns an unremarkable .640 OPS on the season, he's still offering more offensive production of late than Jake Rogers, who is slashing .093/.152/.279 thus far in May. Rogers appeared to overtake Haase as the Tigers' preferred catcher earlier this spring on the basis of his superior defense and his hot start to the season at the plate, but Rogers has started to lose playing time while his bat has cooled. Haase will start behind the plate for the fourth time in five games while Rogers takes a seat once again.