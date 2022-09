Haase (abdomen) will start at designated hitter and serve as the Tigers' No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Haase checks back into the lineup after a one-game absence due to a lower abdominal contusion, which he sustained in Friday's 5-4 win. Though Haase is projected to see most of his playing time at catcher moving forward, he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role while Tucker Barnhart gets another turn behind the dish.