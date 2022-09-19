site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Riding pine Monday
Haase isn't in the lineup Monday against Baltimore.
Haase went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday and will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Tucker Barnhart is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
