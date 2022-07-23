site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Riding pine Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2022
Haase isn't starting Saturday against Minnesota.
Haase is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after he went 0-for-3 with a run and two walks during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Tucker Barnhart will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
