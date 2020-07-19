Haase could potentially lose his spot on the 40-man roster as the Tigers add players there before the start of the season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Haase was thought to have the inside track on being the backup catcher during spring training, but Woodbery notes that Grayson Greiner will fill that role. That could put Haase's 40-man spot in jeopardy, as the Tigers might need spots for the likes of Jordy Mercer, Jorge Bonifacio and a handful of pitchers. If Haase does get squeezed out of a regular roster spot, he could still end up on the team's three-player taxi squad for road trips, as MLB rules stipulate that at least one taxi squad player is a catcher.