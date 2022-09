Haase went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

After getting a day off Tuesday, Haase returned and chipped in a productive game. The catcher has supplanted Tucker Barnhart as the team's top option at the position, and Haase has been good lately with a .290 batting average over his last 10 games. He's not the most exciting fantasy option, though he is offering much better offensive production than Barnhart this season.