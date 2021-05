Haase is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Haase will be on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Triston McKenzie) for the second day in a row, which seemingly suggests that the Tigers aren't prepared to hand him a full-time role just yet. The righty-hitting Haase should still draw regular starts against left-handed pitching while filling in at either catcher or left field when he's included in the lineup.