Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Haase is on the bench for the second time in the series, but he still appears to have supplanted Tucker Barnhart -- who starts behind the plate Sunday -- as Option 1A at catcher for the Tigers. Though Barnhart is regarded as the superior game caller and pitch framer, Haase has sported the far more potent bat this season. Haase (.729) owns a 233-point edge in OPS over Barnhart (.496).