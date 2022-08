Haase is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Haase will sit for the third time in four games and appears to have moved back into a timeshare at catcher with Tucker Barnhart, who will be behind the plate in the series opener. Though Haase is regarded as the superior hitter, he hasn't helped his cause for poaching work from Barnhart by going 6-for-32 with 14 strikeouts over his last 12 games.