Haase is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Rangers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Haase started 12 of the Tigers' first 13 games against left-handers this season but has since been in the lineup just twice the last five times they've faced southpaws. After putting up a .778 OPS versus lefties in 2022, he's managed just a .522 OPS so far against them in 2023. Jake Rogers will catch Thursday and Matt Vierling will play left field.