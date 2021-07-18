Haase (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Haase will take a seat after he picked up starts in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Minnesota before exiting in the seventh inning of the second contest when he was struck in the head by a pitch. The Tigers haven't revealed whether Haase is dealing with a concussion, so it's possible that he's being held out of the lineup Sunday merely for rest purposes. Jake Rogers will catch for Wily Peralta in the series finale, while Derek Hill joins Akil Baddoo and Robbie Grossman in the outfield.