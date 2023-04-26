site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2023
Haase will sit Wednesday versus the Brewers.
Haase will take a seat after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run scored and three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Jake Rogers will take over at catcher and bat eighth as Detroit goes for the sweep against Milwaukee.
