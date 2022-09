Haase is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Haase and Tucker Barnhart have both picked up three starts apiece at catcher over the past six games, and the timeshare arrangement between the two could be in place for the remainder of the season. The Tigers have occasionally deployed Haase at designated hitter on his non-catching days, but Miguel Cabrera's recent return from the injured list could close the door on Haase picking up occasional starts at DH.