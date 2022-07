Haase is starting at catcher and batting fourth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Haase will be starting behind the plate for the second straight day, and it looks like he's overtaken Tucker Barnhart as the Tigers' primary catcher. Haase certainly offers more power potential, as he has seven home runs and a .433 slugging percentage across 57 games, while Barnhart has no home runs and a .243 slugging percentage across 59 games.