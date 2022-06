Haase is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Haase went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and three total runs scored in Saturday's contest, so the Tigers will roll with him again Sunday. The 29-year-old has been playing well this month, with a .333/.357/.630 slash line, a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored across nine June games.