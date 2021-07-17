Haase is starting in left field and batting third in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The Tigers continue to prefer Jake Rogers as the primary catcher, but Haase is still working his way into the lineup on a regular basis. It helps that he's supplied 13 home runs through 44 games so far. The team designated Nomar Mazara for assignment coming out of the break, so there should be even more playing time available in the outfield for Haase, and he'll also work in behind the plate when Rogers needs a break.