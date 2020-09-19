Haase is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Haase was recently called up to replace Grayson Greiner as the Tigers' backup catcher and will make his second start of the season Saturday. Austin Romine is nursing a wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch Friday, so Haase could pick up a little playing time in the short term, though Romine's injury does not appear to be serious and he is reportedly available off the bench Saturday.
