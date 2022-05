Haase is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Tucker Barnhart will get the Sunday afternoon game off after starting Saturday night's contest. Haase has not been able to recapture last season's magic, as he's slashing just .140/.229/.233 across 43 at-bats. That should keep Barnhart in the lineup most days, and Haase doesn't figure to have a ton of fantasy value unless he gets going at the plate and can earn more playing time.