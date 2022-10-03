site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
sport: baseball
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Eric Haase: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haase isn't starting Monday against the Mariners.
After recording four hits over the last two games, including two home runs, Haase will get a breather Monday. Instead, Tucker Barnhart will serve as Detroit's backstop and bat eighth.
