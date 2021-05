Haase is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Two of Haase's last three starts have come in left field, but he'll likely see most of his work behind the plate for the foreseeable future after Wilson Ramos (back) joined Grayson Greiner (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday. Jake Rogers will get a turn behind the dish Tuesday while Haase rests after he caught all nine innings in Monday's 6-5 loss while going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.