Haase went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's win over the Guardians.

All three hits were singles, but fantasy managers will be happy with the effort, which pushed Haase's batting average up to .297 for the season. Jake Rogers has seen more time at catcher lately, though he's only batting .203, so Haase could see things swing back in his direction. He's also capable of playing in the outfield on days when Rogers starts behind the plate.