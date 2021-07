Haase went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Haase took Minnesota starter J.A. Happ 408-feet deep to left to open the game's scoring in the fourth and later singled as part of a rally in the sixth. The backstop now has 13 home runs and a .250/.297/.568 slash line in 41 games.