Lee went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

Getting the start at second base and batting second, Lee did an effective job setting the table for the heart of Detroit's order. The rookie infielder is batting just .115 (3-for-26) in September, but he's drawn six free passes and scored six runs in eight games. With the Tigers having fallen out of the wild-card picture, the 23-year-old will likely continue getting consistent playing time while bouncing between the keystone and the hot corner.