Lee went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Lee didn't start in Sunday's game, but he came in to pinch hit for Colt Keith in the seventh inning, and the move paid off for the Tigers after Lee took the second pitch he saw from Sam Moll deep to center field for a two-run homer. It was the first major-league home run of Lee's career, and the 23-year-old should continue to spend time with the big club for as long as Zach McKinstry (hip/abdomen) is on the 10-day injured list.