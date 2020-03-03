Paredes (arm) is listed as an available reserve option on the lineup card for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Paredes looks like he may be in store for his spring debut after previously tending to a sore right arm early in camp. Since the 21-year-old isn't a serious candidate for the Opening Day roster, he may only make a few appearances in the Grapefruit League slate before heading to the Tigers' minor-league camp.