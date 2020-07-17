site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Back with team
Jul 17, 2020
Paredes (undisclosed) was cleared to join his teammates Friday.
Paredes had been on the 10-day injured list for unspecified reasons. He'll be part of the
Tigers' player pool this season but isn't a strong candidate for big-league at-bats, as he's yet to reach Triple-A.
